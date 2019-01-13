Knicks' Mario Hezonja: Back in rotation

Hezonja has returned to the Knicks' rotation of late, averaging 13.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.0 steals over his last four games. "We're just keeping it one game at a time with him and just trying to keep his head clear about what his job is and what we expect," coach David Fizdale said. "Hopefully we can keep him going in the right direction."

Like much of the Knicks roster, Hezonja has had an up-and-down season, and he looked to be out of the rotation near the end of December. He played just eight minutes over a six-game stretch from Dec. 19 through Jan. 1 but has returned to the mix in an expanded role over the last four games, playing 25.0 minutes per game in that span. Hezonja has racked up 11 steals over his last three games alone, though given how volatile Fizdale's rotation has been, it's difficult to trust that Hezonja will continue to be given extensive run. Plus, the Knicks have just one game this week as they head to London to face the Wizards on Thursday, so Hezonja is best left on the bench in fantasy leagues for at least another week.