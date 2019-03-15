Knicks' Mario Hezonja: Cleared to play Friday

Hezonja (leg) will be available for Friday's game against the Knicks, Chris Iseman of The Bergen Record reports.

As expected, Hezonja has been cleared to play after being on the sidelines for more than a month due to a bruised left leg. Given his lengthy absence, it's unclear what his role in the team's rotation will be right off the bat, as it is possible the swingman is limited in the early goings.