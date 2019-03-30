Knicks' Mario Hezonja: Coming off bench Saturday

Hezonja will come off the bench Saturday against the Heat, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reports.

Coach David Fizdale will start Luke Kornet at power forward, pushing Hezonja to the bench. In 34 appearances as a reserve this season, Hezonja has averaged 8.7 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 1.0 steal in 19.9 minutes.