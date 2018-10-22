Knicks' Mario Hezonja: Could be set for increased role
Hezonja could see increased minutes while Kevin Knox (ankle) is out of the lineup, NorthJersey.com reports.
Hezonja had 15 points in just 19 minutes on opening night against the Hawks, but he struggled in the Knicks' two subsequent games, putting up just four total points against the Nets and Celtics. He saw only nine minutes of action Saturday against Boston. "You see how I am: If you're playing well, that's who I play at the time," coach David Fizdale said. "If you're not, you don't play in the late game. The last game, that's what it was with [Hezonja]. But if he plays well tonight, he may be finishing the game for us. Especially with Kevin [Knox] out. We need Mario." Fizdale's words are certainly encouraging, particularly considering the Knicks are still without Courtney Lee, who's dealing with a neck injury. If Hezonja is able to assert himself Monday, he could step into a larger role over the next week-plus while Knox -- who's without a timetable -- recovers.
