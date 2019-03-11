Knicks' Mario Hezonja: Could return vs. Indiana
Hezonja (leg) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Pacers.
Hezonja still hasn't returned to game action since suffering a leg injury Feb. 13, although he's now been slapped with a questionable tag prior to the last two contests, which means he's nearing full health. Hezonja's status figures to hinge on how he feels during Tuesday's shootaround.
