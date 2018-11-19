Knicks' Mario Hezonja: Does not play Sunday
Hezonja (illness) did not play in Sunday's game against the Magic.
Hezonja was a late addition to the injury report after coming town with an illness and ended up not seeing the court in Sunday's blowout loss to the Magic. It's unclear how severe the bug Hezonja is dealing with is, but he should be considered questionable against for Tuesday's outing against the Trail Blazers.
