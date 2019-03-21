Knicks' Mario Hezonja: Drops 23 in loss
Hezonja finished with 23 points (8-13 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds and an assist over 26 minutes in the Knicks' loss to the Jazz on Wednesday.
Hezonja has played in three games after missing 12 games with a leg injury and averaged 16.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.3 steals in those contests. He's a solid, yet unexciting fantasy play.
