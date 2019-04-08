Knicks' Mario Hezonja: Drops 30 points on hapless Wizards

Hezonja finished with 30 points (12-21 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, five assists, and two steals in 36 minutes during Sunday's 113-110 victory over the Wizards.

Hezonja blew up for a game-high 30 points in Sunday's victory, shooting a very respectable 12-of-21 from the field. Hezonja has been electric over the past three games, putting up numbers owners had been hoping for all season. David Fizdale has messed with the rotations consistently throughout the season which has limited Hezonja to purely a streaming role. He can contribute in a number of areas on any given night and performances such as this certainly pose a number of questions when it comes to Fizdale's decision making.