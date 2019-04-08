Knicks' Mario Hezonja: Drops 30 points on hapless Wizards
Hezonja finished with 30 points (12-21 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, five assists, and two steals in 36 minutes during Sunday's 113-110 victory over the Wizards.
Hezonja blew up for a game-high 30 points in Sunday's victory, shooting a very respectable 12-of-21 from the field. Hezonja has been electric over the past three games, putting up numbers owners had been hoping for all season. David Fizdale has messed with the rotations consistently throughout the season which has limited Hezonja to purely a streaming role. He can contribute in a number of areas on any given night and performances such as this certainly pose a number of questions when it comes to Fizdale's decision making.
More News
-
Knicks' Mario Hezonja: First career triple-double•
-
Knicks' Mario Hezonja: Will start at point guard Friday•
-
Knicks' Mario Hezonja: Scores season-high 29 points•
-
Knicks' Mario Hezonja: Starting Wednesday•
-
Knicks' Mario Hezonja: Coming off bench Saturday•
-
Knicks' Mario Hezonja: Drops 23 in loss•
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...