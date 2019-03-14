Knicks' Mario Hezonja: Expected to be available

Hezonja (leg) is expected to be available for Friday's game against the Spurs, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

Hezonja hasn't played in more than a calendar month, but he was back at practice Thursday and is expected to make his return Friday night. Given the long layoff, Hezonja could be limited initially, and it's unclear if he'll be able to reclaim the starting job he was holding down for three games before his injury.