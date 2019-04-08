Knicks' Mario Hezonja: Expected to stick at point guard
Coach David Fizdale said after Sunday's 113-110 win over the Wizards that he plans on deploying Hezonja as the team's starting point guard for the final two games of the season, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reports.
After bowing out of the rotation for a two-game stretch, Hezonja has returned in a starting role for the past three contests and has seen his production skyrocket. During that stretch, Hezonja is averaging 25.0 points (on 53.7 percent shooting from the field), 10.3 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.3 triples in 37.3 minutes per contest. Even with top point guard Dennis Smith (back) returning from injury Sunday, Hezonja still drew the start at point guard and didn't see a notable decline in his playing time. The Knicks will likely tread carefully with Smith's usage for the season-ending back-to-back set Tuesday in Chicago and Wednesday at home versus the Pistons, likely putting Hezonja on track for sizable minutes in both contests. The 2015 lottery pick looks like a must-start player entering the final week of the regular season.
