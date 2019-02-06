Knicks' Mario Hezonja: Falls out of rotation

Hezonja (coach's decision) didn't see the court Tuesday in the Knicks' 105-92 loss to the Pistons.

Hezonja has often been one of the top victims of coach David Fizdale's ever-changing rotations this season. After playing no fewer than 22 minutes in any of the past five contests and averaging 11.6 points per game on a respectable 46.7 percent shooting from the field, Hezonja was pulled from the second unit in favor of Lance Thomas. It'll be difficult to count on Hezonja reclaiming playing time in the Knicks' next game Friday in Detroit, assuming he's not dealt elsewhere prior to Thursday's trade deadline.