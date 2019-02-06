Knicks' Mario Hezonja: Falls out of rotation
Hezonja (coach's decision) didn't see the court Tuesday in the Knicks' 105-92 loss to the Pistons.
Hezonja has often been one of the top victims of coach David Fizdale's ever-changing rotations this season. After playing no fewer than 22 minutes in any of the past five contests and averaging 11.6 points per game on a respectable 46.7 percent shooting from the field, Hezonja was pulled from the second unit in favor of Lance Thomas. It'll be difficult to count on Hezonja reclaiming playing time in the Knicks' next game Friday in Detroit, assuming he's not dealt elsewhere prior to Thursday's trade deadline.
More News
-
Knicks' Mario Hezonja: Another double-digit scoring outing•
-
Knicks' Mario Hezonja: Scores 12 points in Sunday's loss•
-
Knicks' Mario Hezonja: Back in rotation•
-
Knicks' Mario Hezonja: Swipes five steals in Friday's loss•
-
Knicks' Mario Hezonja: Strong showing off bench•
-
Knicks' Mario Hezonja: Recaptures rotation spot•
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...