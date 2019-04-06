Knicks' Mario Hezonja: First career triple-double
Hezonja scored 16 points (6-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT) while adding 16 rebounds, 11 assists and a steal in 42 minutes during Friday's 120-96 loss to the Rockets.
With every other option sidelined, the Knicks turned to Hezonja to handle their point-guard duties, and the 24-year-old responded with his first career triple-double. He didn't even have a double-double this season in 55 games coming into Friday, however, so the chances of anything close to a repeat performance over the final three games of the year are remote.
