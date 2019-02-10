Knicks' Mario Hezonja: Grabs nine rebounds as starter

Hezonja produced seven points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt), nine rebounds, two assists and one steal in 25 minutes Saturday in the Knicks' 104-99 loss to the Raptors.

Hezonja moved into the starting five for the first time since Dec. 9 with coach David Fizdale sending the struggling Noah Vonleh to the bench. At least for one game, the lineup change didn't result in a major bump for Hezonja, who played the exact same amount of minutes as Vonleh. There's a real possibility that Fizdale favors one player over the other based on matchups and early-game performances, so Hezonja's playing time could still be quite volatile even if he earns an extended stay on the top unit.