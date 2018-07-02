Knicks' Mario Hezonja: Heading to New York
Hezonja agreed to a one-year, $6.5 million contract with the Knicks on Sunday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
This looks to be a low-risk, high-reward move for the Knicks, who are in desperate need of more talent while not necessarily having the salary cap space that is required to do so. Even though he hasn't put it together completely, Hezonja still boasts plenty of potential and had his best NBA season last year in Orlando, averaging 9.6 points per game while shooting 33.7 percent from behind the arc. The Knicks have quite a few wings players currently on their roster, including Tim Hardaway and Courtney Lee, but there is a chance the team shifts their focus to the development of its younger talent, which could lead to Hezonja ultimately taking on a larger role at some point during the 2018-19 season should he continue to show improvement.
