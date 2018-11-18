Knicks' Mario Hezonja: Late-developing illness

Hezonja is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Magic with an illness, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

This was a late addition to the injury report as Hezonja will be a true game-time decision Sunday. Although, he was a DNP-CD on Friday against the Pelicans, so his potential absence Sunday wouldn't necessarily open up playing time for his teammates.

