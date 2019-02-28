Knicks' Mario Hezonja: Out at least four more games

Hezonja (leg) will miss at least the next four games, Steve Popper of The Record reports.

Hezonja continues to nurse a bruised left leg, and he'll remain out Thursday against the Cavs and will not travel with the Knicks for their upcoming, three-game Western Conference road trip. As such, his next chance to play will arrive Mar. 9 against Sacramento.

More News
Our Latest Stories