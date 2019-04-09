Knicks' Mario Hezonja: Out sick Tuesday
Hezonja is out with an illness Tuesday against the Bulls, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.
Hezonja was expected to be the Knicks' starting point guard for the final games of the season, but his illness will prevent him from playing Tuesday. Dennis Smith Jr. will start in his place.
More News
-
Knicks' Mario Hezonja: Expected to stick at point guard•
-
Knicks' Mario Hezonja: Drops 30 points on hapless Wizards•
-
Knicks' Mario Hezonja: First career triple-double•
-
Knicks' Mario Hezonja: Will start at point guard Friday•
-
Knicks' Mario Hezonja: Scores season-high 29 points•
-
Knicks' Mario Hezonja: Starting Wednesday•
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...