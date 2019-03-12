Knicks' Mario Hezonja: Out Tuesday vs. Pacers
Hezonja (leg) is out Tuesday against the Pacers.
There was some hope Hezonja could return Tuesday after being sidelined since Feb. 14 as a result of a bruised leg. However, he needs more time to recover, and his next chance to play arrives Friday against the Spurs.
