Knicks' Mario Hezonja: Out Tuesday

Hezonja is out for Tuesday's game against the Magic due to a bruised left leg, Chris Iseman of The Bergen Record reports.

Though Hezonja was previously removed from the injury report, it seems he still hasn't fully recovered from a bruised left leg suffered prior to the All-Star break. His next chance to make a return arrives Thursday against the Cavs.

