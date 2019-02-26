Knicks' Mario Hezonja: Out Tuesday
Hezonja is out for Tuesday's game against the Magic due to a bruised left leg, Chris Iseman of The Bergen Record reports.
Though Hezonja was previously removed from the injury report, it seems he still hasn't fully recovered from a bruised left leg suffered prior to the All-Star break. His next chance to make a return arrives Thursday against the Cavs.
