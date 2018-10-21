Knicks' Mario Hezonja: Plays just nine minutes in loss
Hezonja had just two points and two rebounds in nine minutes during Saturday's 103-101 loss to the Celtics.
Hezonja saw just nine minutes of playing time Saturday and barely troubled the statistician. He was one of the more fancied late round picks in many drafts but appears to be well down on the pecking order. Kevin Knox (ankle) is set to miss up to a month with an ankle sprain which could afford Hezonja a chance to work his way into a bigger role in the rotation. If you drafted him it is certainly a situation to monitor closely. It is probably too soon to panic but if there is a hot free agent available, there is nothing wrong with cutting ties with the young Croation.
