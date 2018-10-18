Knicks' Mario Hezonja: Plays well in bench role

Hezonja totaled 15 points (6-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds, three steals, and one assist in 19 minutes during Wednesday's 126-107 victory over the Hawks.

Hezonja played 19 minutes off the bench Wednesday but was able to continue where he left off last season. Owners who drafted the Croation would have been hoping for more minutes but have to be pleased with his production. The Knicks starting lineup is still likely a working progress and there is every chance Hezonja eventually finds his way into more minutes. He is still going to have low-end standard league value no matter his role and should really be owned in most formats at this stage.