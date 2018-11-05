Knicks' Mario Hezonja: Provides 10 points Sunday

Hezonja tallied 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt), eight rebounds, three assists and three steals across 25 minutes Sunday's 108-95 loss to the Wizards.

Hezonja dropped his third double-digit game in the last five games Sunday night, as the 25 minutes marked his second-highest total on the year. His minutes should continue to fluctuate, making him a tricky asset off the Knocks' bench going forward.