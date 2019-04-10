Knicks' Mario Hezonja: Questionable for finale
Hezonja (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's contest against the Pistons.
Hezonja missed Tuesday's win over the Bulls after an impressive three-game stretch. If he's able to play Wednesday, he might re-join the starting five.
