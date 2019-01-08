Knicks' Mario Hezonja: Recaptures rotation spot
Hezonja played 31 minutes and offered 14 points (5-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, three steals and one assist across 31 minutes Monday in the Knicks' 111-101 loss to the Trail Blazers.
The steal total tied Hezonja's season high, while his 14 points were his most since Dec. 17. After being excluded from the rotation for a five-game stretch, Hezonja appears to have unseated Lance Thomas and Courtney Lee for a spot on the second unit. However, it's expected that his minutes will trend closer to the 14 he received in the Knicks' previous game Friday against the Lakers rather than the 31 he saw Monday. That reality limits Hezonja's fantasy utility to deeper formats at this juncture.
