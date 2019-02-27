Knicks' Mario Hezonja: Remains out Thursday
Hezonja (leg) is listed as out for Thursday's game against the Cavaliers.
Hezonja is yet to see the floor for the Knicks since suffering a bruised left leg prior to the All-Star break, so this will technically be the swingman's fourth straight absence. He'll continue being evaluated on a game-by-game basis until the Knicks can provide more clarity on his recovery timetable.
