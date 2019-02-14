Knicks' Mario Hezonja: Ruled out Thursday vs. Atlanta

Hezonja (leg) won't play in Thursday's tilt against the Hawks, Chris Iseman of The Bergen Record reports.

Hezonja was considered doubtful entering Thursday's game and his absence is not surprising. He'll figure to return to the rotation following the All-Star break. Luke Kornet will be starting at power forward in place of Hezonja.

