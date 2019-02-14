Knicks' Mario Hezonja: Ruled out Thursday vs. Atlanta
Hezonja (leg) won't play in Thursday's tilt against the Hawks, Chris Iseman of The Bergen Record reports.
Hezonja was considered doubtful entering Thursday's game and his absence is not surprising. He'll figure to return to the rotation following the All-Star break. Luke Kornet will be starting at power forward in place of Hezonja.
More News
-
Knicks' Mario Hezonja: Unlikely to play Thursday•
-
Knicks' Mario Hezonja: Grabs nine rebounds as starter•
-
Knicks' Mario Hezonja: Starting Saturday•
-
Knicks' Mario Hezonja: Falls out of rotation•
-
Knicks' Mario Hezonja: Another double-digit scoring outing•
-
Knicks' Mario Hezonja: Scores 12 points in Sunday's loss•
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...