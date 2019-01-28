Knicks' Mario Hezonja: Scores 12 points in Sunday's loss
Hezonja totaled 12 points (4-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, three steals, and one assist in 30 minutes during Sunday's 106-97 loss to the Heat.
Hezonja had been a healthy scratch in each of the last two games but was one of two Knicks to earn at least 30 minutes in this one. He had scored in double figures in four of five games before failing to register a single point in 20 minutes during the team's loss to the Wizards (in London), and he finished with just five points and two boards in 11 minutes during last Monday's loss to the Thunder. Despite the flashes of potential, Hezonja remains a fairly unreliable option outside of deeper leagues.
