Knicks' Mario Hezonja: Scores season-high 29 points
Hezonja posted 29 points (11-22 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and two steals across 33 minutes Wednesday against Orlando.
Hezonja was all over the place in his return to Orlando, managing to score a season-high point total before fouling out in the fourth quarter. The performance was even more impressive considering he'd been a DNP-CD for the past two games. It's unclear what role Hezonja will have over the final four games, but as he demonstrated Wednesday, if he's given minutes he has the ability to provide a solid line.
