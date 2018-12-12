Knicks' Mario Hezonja: Set to move to bench
Hezonja will come off the bench Wednesday against the Cavs, Chris Iseman of NorthJersey.com reports.
Hezonja's minutes continue to vary on a nightly basis, and he's coming off of a game against the Hornets on Sunday in which he played only five minutes. He'll be replaced in the starting lineup Wednesday by rookie Kevin Knox, who had 26 points and 15 boards in 41 minutes Sunday.
