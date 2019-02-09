Knicks' Mario Hezonja: Starting Saturday
Hezonja will start Saturday's game against the Raptors, Chris Iseman of The Bergen Record reports.
Hezonja is starting ahead of Noah Vonleh for Saturday's game. It's unclear why the move was made, but Hezonja provides more floor-spacing than Vonleh. In 45 games this season, the fourth-year forward is averaging 7.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 19.3 minutes.
