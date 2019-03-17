Knicks' Mario Hezonja: Starting Sunday vs. Lakers

Hezonja will start at power forward in Sunday's tilt against the Lakers, Chris Iseman of The Bergen Record reports.

Hezonja is sliding into the starting lineup with Dennis Smith (back) and Noah Vonleh (ankle) both out. Hezonja hasn't played in over a month but he'll figure to see a decently large role with the Knicks on Sunday while in the starting lineup.

