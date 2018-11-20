Knicks' Mario Hezonja: Starting Tuesday's game
Hezonja will start Tuesday against the Trail Blazers, Chris Iseman of The Record reports.
The Knicks will once again shake up the starting lineup, this time going with Emmanuel Mudiay and Tim Hardaway, Jr. in the backcourt, with Hezonja, Noah Vonleh and Enes Kanter up front. Hezonja missed the team's previous game with an illness and was a surprising DNP-CD in the contest prior.
