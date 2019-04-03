Knicks' Mario Hezonja: Starting Wednesday

Hezonja will start Wednesday against the Magic, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

Hezonja has collected two DNP-CDs across the past two games, but coach David Fizdale has opted to bring him back into the fold, starting him over Luke Kornet. There's no certainty that this will be a permanent move for the remainder of the season.

