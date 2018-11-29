Knicks' Mario Hezonja: Strong game in blowout loss

Hezonja had 17 points (7-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, four steals, and one assist in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 117-91 loss to the 76ers.

Hezonja started and finished with 17 points and four steals in Wednesday's loss. The rotations in New York continue to be a mystery from night-to-night, Hezonja being the beneficiary in this one. There is certainly some upside there with Hezonja, however, he is rarely given the opportunity to build on any strong performances. If he manages to see minutes in the mid-'20s with any regularity, he could move into standard league consideration.