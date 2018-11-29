Knicks' Mario Hezonja: Strong game in blowout loss
Hezonja had 17 points (7-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, four steals, and one assist in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 117-91 loss to the 76ers.
Hezonja started and finished with 17 points and four steals in Wednesday's loss. The rotations in New York continue to be a mystery from night-to-night, Hezonja being the beneficiary in this one. There is certainly some upside there with Hezonja, however, he is rarely given the opportunity to build on any strong performances. If he manages to see minutes in the mid-'20s with any regularity, he could move into standard league consideration.
More News
-
Knicks' Mario Hezonja: Starting Tuesday's game•
-
Knicks' Mario Hezonja: Does not play Sunday•
-
Knicks' Mario Hezonja: Late-developing illness•
-
Knicks' Mario Hezonja: Provides 10 points Sunday•
-
Knicks' Mario Hezonja: Could be set for increased role•
-
Knicks' Mario Hezonja: Plays just nine minutes in loss•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.