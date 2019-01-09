Knicks' Mario Hezonja: Strong showing off bench
Hezonja totaled 19 points (7-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds and three steals across 25 minutes in the Knicks' 122-95 loss to the Warriors on Tuesday.
Hezonja's scoring total paced the Knicks on the night and marked his third straight game with ascending point tallies. Following a five-game stretch through New Year's Day in which he received four DNP-CDs and logged just five minutes in the other contest during the sample, Hezonja has put together three straight double-digit scoring efforts while shooting 57.7 percent (15-for-26). If the 23-year-old continues to see an average of at least 20 minutes per contest on a consistent basis, he has the capacity to put together some solid lines relative to playing time.
