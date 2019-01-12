Knicks' Mario Hezonja: Swipes five steals in Friday's loss

Hezonja produced 10 points (4-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, five steals, two assists, and one block in 30 minutes during Friday's 121-106 loss to the Pacers.

Hezonja struggled with his shot but provided a well-rounded stat line, matching his career high in steals while contributing in every category and earning a team high minute total. He has scored in double figures in four straight games to begin January, and the fourth-year forward could continue to see decent minutes going forward if he can maintain some consistency.