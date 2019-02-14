Knicks' Mario Hezonja: Unlikely to play Thursday

Hezonja is listed as doubtful for Thursday's game against the Hawks with a left leg contusion.

It wasn't reported that Hezonja suffered any sort of injury in Wednesday's 126-111 loss to the 76ers, but it might provide an explanation for why he only played six minutes in the contest. With the All-Star break on the horizon, expect the Knicks to act cautiously with Hezonja and hold him out for the second half of the back-to-back set. Noah Vonleh will likely step in as the team's starting power forward in Hezonja's stead.