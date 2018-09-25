Knicks' Mario Hezonja: Will battle for starting role

Coach David Fizdale noted at Tuesday's practice that there are no set starters, suggesting Hezonja could earn a starting job during training camp, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reports.

Hezonja, who is entering his fourth year in the league, is coming off his best season. He saw 22.1 minutes per game and averaged 9.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.1 steals. With Kristaps Porzingis (knee) out for an indefinite amount of time, there should be plenty of minutes and shots to go around for the rest of the team. Hezonja, even if he doesn't start, could benefit from the situation and may be worth a look in the final rounds of a fantasy draft.