Knicks' Mario Hezonja: Will open preseason in bench role
Hezonja will come off the bench for Monday's preseason opener against the Wizards, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
Hezonja is currently battling the likes of Courtney Lee (neck), Lance Thomas and Kevin Knox for a starting role in the frontcourt. Knox and Thomas will get the first call with top unit in Monday's preseason opener, but it seems likely those will change on a game-to-game basis throughout the rest of the exhibition schedule until head coach David Fizdale is happy with a combination. Keep a close eye on the battle up until the regular season, as Hezonja could be a late round option for fantasy purposes if he ends up getting starter minutes.
