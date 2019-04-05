Knicks' Mario Hezonja: Will start at point guard Friday

Hezonja will be starting at point guard for the Knicks on Friday against Houston, Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reports.

With the announcement of Emmanuel Mudiay (shoulder) out for Friday, all four point guards on the Knicks' roster are officially ruled out. Therefore, the Knicks will reportedly be starting the Croatian, who is coming off a season-high 29-point outing Wednesday, at point guard Friday.

