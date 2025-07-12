Beauchamp generated 15 points (6-15 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT), two rebounds and one block over 26 minutes of Friday's 104-86 Summer League loss to the Pistons.

Beauchamp spent the tail end of the 2024-25 campaign on a two-way deal with the Knicks and is currently auditioning for a spot in the NBA for the 2025-26 season after New York declined to extend a qualifying offer. Beauchamp was one of four Knick players to score in double figures Friday, but he failed to add much in the peripheral categories. He finished with a team-worst negative 24 plus-minus.