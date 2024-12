The Knicks recalled Ryan from the G League's Westchester Knicks on Saturday.

Ryan suited up for Westchester in Friday's 116-109 win over the College Park Skyhawks, finishing with 18 points (6-11 FG, 4-8 3PT,2-2 FT), three rebounds and two steals across 32 minutes. He'll be available for the NBA club in Sunday's game in Orlando but is unlikely to be part of the rotation.