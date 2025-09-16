Ryan agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with the Knicks on Tuesday.

Ryan will rejoin the Knicks and compete for a spot on the team's regular-season roster, though it's more likely that he'll join their G League affiliate in Westchester for the 2025-26 campaign. The 28-year-old swingman signed a two-way deal with the club in December 2024 before being waived in March. He appeared in 19 regular-season games, during which he averaged 1.5 points across 3.6 minutes per contest.