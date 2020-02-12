Knicks' Maurice Harkless: Available to play
Harkless (illness) is listed as available for Wednesday's game against Washington.
Harkless was held out of Sunday's game due to an illness, but it appears he's set to make his Knicks debut just before the All-Star break. The ex-Clipper joins a crowded frontcourt that includes Julius Randle, Bobby Portis, Taj Gibson, Mitchell Robinson and Kevin Knox.
