Knicks' Maurice Harkless: Expected to play Saturday

Harkless (not injury related) is expected to play in Saturday's game against Detroit, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

Harkless is expected to join the team in Detroit and appears set to take the court immediately, though an official update nearer to tipoff should clarify things. It's unclear what type of role the veteran wing can be expected to see. He's a solid three-and-D player but hasn't demonstrated much offensive versatility thus far in his career, which could limit his usefulness to an offensively challenged Knicks team. Regardless of his fantasy upside, Harkless figures to see a solid rotational role in his new home.