Knicks' Maurice Harkless: Joins starting lineup
Harkless is starting Monday against the Rockets, Chris Iseman of The Bergen Record reports.
Harkless will join the starting lineup for the first time since joining the Knicks earlier in the month, with Reggie Bullock moving to the bench as a result. Across 38 starts this season, all with the Clippers, Harkless is averaging 5.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 23.4 minutes.
