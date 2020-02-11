Knicks' Maurice Harkless: Probable Wednesday
Harkless (illness) is now listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Wizards.
After initially being listed as questionable, Harkless is now trending in the right direction towards playing. The newly acquired 26-year-old will look to make his Knicks debut on Wednesday against the Wizards.
