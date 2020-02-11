Knicks' Maurice Harkless: Questionable Wednesday

Harkless (illness) has been deemed questionable for Wednesday's contest against the Wizards, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

Although Harkless was acquired from the Clippers on Thursday, the forward is still yet to make his debut with his new team. Considering the 26-year-old is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Wizards, he may have to wait until after the all-star break to make his debut.