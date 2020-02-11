Knicks' Maurice Harkless: Questionable Wednesday
Harkless (illness) has been deemed questionable for Wednesday's contest against the Wizards, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.
Although Harkless was acquired from the Clippers on Thursday, the forward is still yet to make his debut with his new team. Considering the 26-year-old is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Wizards, he may have to wait until after the all-star break to make his debut.
More News
-
Knicks' Maurice Harkless: Won't play Sunday•
-
Knicks' Maurice Harkless: Unlikely to play Sunday•
-
Knicks' Maurice Harkless: Will suit up, might not play•
-
Knicks' Maurice Harkless: Expected to play Saturday•
-
Knicks' Maurice Harkless: Traded to Knicks•
-
Clippers' Maurice Harkless: Logs 32 minutes versus Miami•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...