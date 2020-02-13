Knicks' Maurice Harkless: Quiet in 25 minutes

Harkless had four points (2-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 114-96 loss to the Wizards.

Harkless (illness) made his Knicks debut but didn't make much noise. He came off the bench and produced modest box score counting stats while struggling from the field. Harkless has never really been an appealing option beyond deep leagues, and that's unlikely to change even now that he's on the lowly Knicks.