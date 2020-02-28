Knicks' Maurice Harkless: Season-high 17 points in loss
Harkless posted 17 points (6-9 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 0-2 FT), four rebounds and two assists across 26 minutes during Thursday's 115-106 loss to the 76ers.
Harkless posted a season-high 17 through a season-high five threes, but it wasn't enough for the Knicks to secure a victory against the 76ers, who were without both Ben Simmons (back) and Joel Embiid (shoulder). Since being dealt to New York, Harkless is averaging 7.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 24.2 minutes.
